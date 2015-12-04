A different view of the trail

BY JAY ALLERT, ADJACENT LANDOWNER TO THE JOHN WAYNE TRAIL NEAR ROSALIA, WASHINGTON When the Milwaukee Railroad went bankrupt, the state took ownership of the abandoned right-of-way in 1981, and also after the Washington State Supreme Court later reversed lower…
Obituaries
Obituaries Autumn/November 2015 Issue
by•
Homer Dickerson Homer Dickerson was born September 26, 1926 to Lady Faye and Hollis Dickerson. Homer was raised in Ewan, Washington, one of seven siblings: Virginia, Joyce, Yvonne, Retha, June and Larry. As a child, he hitched rides on combines…
Babies
New Arrivals Autumn/November Issue
by•
Caden Lee Bennett Born Aug. 31, 2015 8lbs 2oz 21 1/4 inches Parents: Cody and Trisha (Luft) Bennett, Lacrosse Grandparents: Gary and Janet Luft of Endicott Jim and Dena Bennett of Lacrosse Brody Joe Larson Born September 5, 2015 6…
News, Uncategorized
Fundraising for new play equipment on the upswing
by•
BY BECKY DICKERSON Sometimes a community needs a push and thanks to a grassroot effort led by sisters Valerie Brewer and Jessiann Loomis, area youth will benefit from new play equipment planned for the St. John City Park. Brewer said…
News
Charges filed in Slough UTV accident
by•
BY BECKY DICKERSON Prosecutor Denis Tracy filed five charges of vehicular assault on November 5, 2015 in Whitman County Superior Court against Canadian Alexander S. Haxby. The charges allege he was responsible for a utility vehicle (UTV) accident near Webb’s…
Uncategorized
by•
Representing St. John Endicott 4H at the Spokane Junior Livestock Show are Rowdy Brown, Ethan Hughes, Gabriel Morgan, Mary Kate Willson, Colton O’Keefe, Jake Swannack, Ryan Willson, Ryan Mills, Colby Swannack, Riley Lamb, Erik Hughes and Beau Brown.