News

A different view of the trail

by  • 

BY JAY ALLERT,  ADJACENT LANDOWNER TO THE JOHN WAYNE TRAIL NEAR ROSALIA, WASHINGTON When the Milwaukee Railroad went bankrupt, the state took ownership of the abandoned right-of-way in 1981, and also after the Washington State Supreme Court later reversed lower…

Read more →

Uncategorized

by  • 

Representing St. John Endicott 4H at the Spokane Junior Livestock Show are Rowdy Brown, Ethan Hughes, Gabriel Morgan, Mary Kate Willson, Colton O’Keefe, Jake Swannack, Ryan Willson, Ryan Mills, Colby Swannack, Riley Lamb, Erik Hughes and Beau Brown.

Read more →